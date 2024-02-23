https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Six-EU-leaders-urge-greater-collaboration-to-tackle-future-pandemics-Reuters-6-9-20.jpeg 234 370 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-02-23 18:42:192024-02-25 13:37:51Travere drug for rare kidney condition recommended for EU approval
Travere drug for rare kidney condition recommended for EU approval
Feb 23 (Reuters) – Vifor Pharma and partner Travere Therapeutics (TVTX.O) on Friday won an endorsement for approval from the European Union’s drug regulator for their drug Filspari, part of an industry race to treat a rare, serious kidney condition known as IgAN.
The regulator’s opinion provides the basis for the European Commission’s final decision, Vifor said in a statement.
The pharma companies are competing to develop treatments for IgAN, which is a progressive autoimmune disease that mostly affects young adults and which can lead to kidney failure that requires dialysis or organ transplantation.
Travere in early 2023 won accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Filspari, or sparsentan, to treat IgAN. Travere said in December it would be seeking full U.S. approval.