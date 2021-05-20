Two AstraZeneca COVID shots 85-90% effective – UK real-world analysis

(Reuters; Alistair Smout)

Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday, citing an analysis of real-world data from the rollout of the shot.

Britain has suffered one of the worst death tolls globally from the pandemic, but has also had one of the fastest vaccine rollouts, generating a lot of data about the use of the shots in real world settings.

In a weekly surveillance report, Public Health England said the estimated effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine, invented at the University of Oxford, was 89% compared to unvaccinated people.

That compares to 90% estimated effectiveness against symptomatic disease for the Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), vaccine.