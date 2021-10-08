Two Indian drugmakers seek to end trials of Merck’s antiviral drug for moderate COVID-19

BENGALURU, Oct 8 (Reuters) – Two Indian drugmakers have requested permission to end their late-stage trials on Merck & Co’s (MRK.N) experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir in moderate COVID-19 patients.

The two Indian drugmakers, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBN.NS) and MSN Laboratories plan to continue late-stage trials of the drug for those with mild COVID-19, the Indian drug regulator’s expert committee said on Friday.

The two companies separately sought permission to end trials in the case of moderate COVID-19 patients after having submitted interim clinical trial data around the effectiveness of the drug in treating this category of patients, the committee disclosed, throwing into question the efficacy of the experimental drug in improving outcomes for patients with moderate cases of COVID-19.

Separately, a senior source at India’s drug regulator told Reuters that molnupiravir had shown no “significant efficacy” against moderate COVID-19 cases. read more

Shares in Merck soared last week after it and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said an interim analysis of a late-stage clinical trial on molnupiravir showed the medicine nearly halved the risk of hospitalisation or death for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19. read more

It was not immediately clear whether the Indian drugmakers and Merck used identical criteria to define moderate COVID-19 cases.

Aurobindo Pharma, MSN and Merck did not immediately reply to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Merck has entered into voluntary licensing agreements with at least eight Indian drugmakers for molnupiravir, with an aim to turn the South Asian nation into a manufacturing hub for the drug to supply low- and middle-income nations. read more