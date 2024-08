Tylenol ADHD lawsuits cannot go forward, judge rules

Cote had previously dismissed about 550 cases centralized before her, which alleged that Tylenol and its generic versions caused ADHD or autism spectrum disorder (ASD). About 58 ADHD cases remained as of Aug. 1.

“The court’s ruling continues to align with the position of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and leading medical organizations that have thoroughly evaluated this — the science does not support causation,” Johnson & Johnson Consumer, the Kenvue subsidiary that sells Tylenol, said in a statement. Kevnue was formerly Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) consumer health division but was spun off last year and is now an independent company.