U.S. agency issues more than 900 civil fines against maskless passengers

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has proposed more than 900 civil penalty fines and 2,700 warning notices against maskless passengers since February 2021, a government report issued Monday said.

In late October, TSA said it had proposed $85,990 fines for 190 mask violators and issued warnings to more than 2,200. TSA said last week it was extending COVID-19 mask requirements at airports and on airplanes through April 18.

Reporting by David Shepardson

