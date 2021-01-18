https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/U.S.-and-China-clash-at-WHO-over-scientific-mission-in-Wuhan-Reuters-1-18-21.jpeg 733 1100 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2021-01-18 10:51:412021-01-18 11:59:30U.S. and China clash at WHO over scientific mission in Wuhan
U.S. and China clash at WHO over scientific mission in Wuhan
GENEVA (Reuters) – The United States called on China on Monday to allow an expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) to interview “care givers, former patients and lab workers” in the central city of Wuhan, and ensure its access to medical data and samples.
The team of WHO-led independent experts trying to determine the origins of the new coronavirus arrived on Jan. 14 in Wuhan where they are holding teleconferences with Chinese counterparts during a two-week quarantine before starting work on the ground.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-who-usa-china/u-s-and-china-clash-at-who-over-scientific-mission-in-wuhan-idUSKBN29N1IX