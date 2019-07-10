The court made no decision on Tuesday. Whichever way it rules, the decision could prompt an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, potentially setting up a major legal battle over healthcare for tens of millions of Americans in the midst of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The judges focused on whether Obamacare lost its legal justification after Trump in 2017 signed a law that eliminated a tax penalty used to enforce the law’s mandate that all Americans buy health insurance.

“If you no longer have the tax, why isn’t it unconstitutional?” Judge Jennifer Elrod, who was appointed by Republican President George W. Bush, asked during Tuesday’s hearing on a sweltering day in New Orleans.

Judge Kurt Engelhardt, a Trump appointee, asked why if Congress thought the law had so many “excellent ideas” unrelated to its “linchpin” mandate, it would not have taken steps to ensure the rest of the law would not be struck down as well.

“There’s a political solution here that you, various parties are asking this court to roll up its sleeves and get involved in,” Engelhardt said.

A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general led by California’s Xavier Becerra stepped up to defend the signature achievement of Trump’s Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama. The House of Representatives intervened after Democrats won control in the November midterm elections, during which many focused their campaigns on defending Obamacare.

Republican opponents call the law an unwarranted intervention by government in health insurance markets, while supporters say striking it down would threaten the healthcare of 20 million people who have gained insurance since its enactment.

In 2012, a divided U.S. Supreme Court upheld most of its provisions, including the individual mandate, which requires people to obtain insurance or pay a penalty.

The mandate compelled healthy people to buy insurance to offset sicker patients’ costs after Obamacare barred insurers from denying coverage to people with pre-existing health conditions.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority found Congress could not constitutionally order people to buy insurance. But Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s four liberal members to hold the mandate was a valid exercise of Congress’ tax power.

After Trump signed a tax bill passed by a Republican-led Congress that reduced the tax penalty to zero dollars, a coalition of Republican-led states headed by Texas sued, alleging the tax penalty’s elimination rendered Obamacare unconstitutional.