Multiple Sclerosis
U.S. appeals court upholds ruling that canceled Teva Copaxone patents

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, October 12th, 2018

 

(Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a ruling that canceled patents owned by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.

The ruling was a victory for a group of generic drug companies, including Mylan NV, that challenged the validity of Teva’s patents in order to sell generic versions.

 

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-teva-mylan-patent/u-s-appeals-court-upholds-ruling-that-canceled-teva-copaxone-patents-idUSKCN1MM1V9

