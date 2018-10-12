U.S. appeals court upholds ruling that canceled Teva Copaxone patents
(Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a ruling that canceled patents owned by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.
The ruling was a victory for a group of generic drug companies, including Mylan NV, that challenged the validity of Teva’s patents in order to sell generic versions.
