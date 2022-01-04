U.S. CDC backs previous advice for 5-day isolation; no test needed

U.S. CDC backs previous advice for 5-day isolation; no test needed

January 4, 2022; 6:51 PM EST

By and

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/cdc-clarify-covid-19-testing-guidance-ending-quarantine-us-surgeon-general-2022-01-04

/by