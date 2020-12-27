U.S. CDC reports 330,901 total deaths from coronavirus

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 18,909,910 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 179,104 cases from its previous count, and said deaths had risen by 1,309 to 330,901.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Saturday versus its previous report a day earlier. bit.ly/2JkpCs3

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.