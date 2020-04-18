U.S. CDC reports 690,714 coronavirus cases, 35,443 deaths

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 690,714 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 29,002 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,394 to 35,443.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 17, compared with its count a day earlier. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

