U.S. CDC says bird flu risk low, but asks states to be ready with testing

April 8 (Reuters) – (This April 8 story has been corrected to remove reference to rapid testing, in the headline)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday bird flu risk to the public remains low even as it asked the state public health officials to be prepared to respond.

The agency asked for plans to quickly test and provide treatment to potentially impacted farm workers following positive results among cattle herds.