U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear ‘most protective mask you can’

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear ‘most protective mask you can’

January 15, 2022; 5:33 PM EST

By and

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-cdc-recommends-americans-wear-most-protective-mask-you-can-2022-01-14

/by