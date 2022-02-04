U.S. considers lengthening gap between first 2 COVID shots to 8 weeks

, , , , , , , , ,

U.S. considers lengthening gap between first 2 COVID shots to 8 weeks

February 4, 2022; 5:47 PM EST

By

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-considers-lengthening-gap-between-first-2-covid-shots-8-weeks-2022-02-04

/by