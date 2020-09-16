Broad U.S. rollout of coronavirus vaccine could happen mid-2021: CDC

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Trump-administration-sending-rapid-Covid-tests-to-states-CDC-bars-evictions-Reuters-9-1-20.jpeg 733 1100 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-09-16 11:34:442020-09-16 14:29:38Broad U.S. rollout of coronavirus vaccine could happen mid-2021: CDC
(Reuters) – A COVID-19 vaccine could be broadly rolled out in the United States by the middle of next year or a little later, the head of the federal government’s disease control agency said on Wednesday.
General availability of a vaccine could come by “late second quarter, third quarter 2021,” Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a U.S. Congress panel.
A vaccine could be ready as soon as this November or December, Redfield said, adding that limited first doses could go to those who were most vulnerable.