Broad U.S. rollout of coronavirus vaccine could happen mid-2021: CDC

(Reuters) – A COVID-19 vaccine could be broadly rolled out in the United States by the middle of next year or a little later, the head of the federal government’s disease control agency said on Wednesday.

General availability of a vaccine could come by “late second quarter, third quarter 2021,” Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a U.S. Congress panel.

A vaccine could be ready as soon as this November or December, Redfield said, adding that limited first doses could go to those who were most vulnerable.