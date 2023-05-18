U.S. court issues temporary restraining order on $27.8 bln Amgen-Horizon deal

Amgen

U.S. court issues temporary restraining order on $27.8 bln Amgen-Horizon deal

May 18 (Reuters) – A U.S. district court has issued a temporary restraining order on Amgen Inc’s (AMGN.O) $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP.O) following a submission for it by the two companies and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Amgen said on Wednesday.

Under the order, Amgen and Horizon would not close their transaction until the earlier of Sept. 15 or the second business day after the court rules on the FTC’s lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Eye Alcon to Acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Enhancing its Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Portfolio
Pfizer Pfizer signs $43 bln Seagen deal in cancer drug push
Evoke Meltmedia joins Evoke, Boosting Data-Driven Omnichannel and Marketing Technology Capabilities
Pfizer BioNTech Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents
The biopharma link to insider trading schemes
Amgen, Enzo BioChem and Amphista Therapeutics open new facilities
Novartis Novartis escapes claim that it paid kickbacks to promote MS drug
AstraZeneca rumored to have set sights on Mereo BioPharma buyout