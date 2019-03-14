Ad Header

U.S. court rejects Alvogen’s patent challenge for Celgene’s cancer drug

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, March 14th, 2019

 

(Reuters) – The U.S. patent office on Thursday rejected a filing by Alvogen Pine Brook Llc for a review challenging patents on Celgene Corp’s blockbuster myeloma drug Revlimid.

Shares of Celgene were up 1.2 percent at $88.33 in early trading.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board, a court run by the U.S. patent office, said it was denying Alvogen’s petition for an inter-partes review on the patents of the drug.

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co in January said it would buy Celgene for about $74 billion, to expand its pipeline of cancer drugs.

The court’s decision helps in avoiding a potential issue that could unnerve investors ahead of the merger votes, RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a research note.

Revlimid, Celgene’s cancer drug that brought in $2.55 billion revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018, could face loss of exclusivity from 2022 onwards in the United States.

Bristol-Myers has been defending the Celgene takeover as its “best path forward” in the face of opposition from two of its major shareholders.

 

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-celgene-patent-revlimid/u-s-patent-court-rejects-alvogens-challenge-for-celgenes-revlimid-idUSKCN1QV1VD

