U.S. COVID-19 tests again in short supply as infections soar, schools reopen

(Reuters) – U.S. companies are scrambling to boost production of coronavirus tests increasingly in short supply as COVID-19 cases soar and schools and employers revive surveillance programs that will require tens of millions of tests, according to industry executives and state health officials.

Test manufacturers including Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX.N), and Quidel Corp (QDEL.O) in recent months scaled back production of rapid COVID-19 tests, which can produce results on-site in minutes, as well as test kits that are sent to laboratories for analysis. The move followed a nearly 90% decline in testing and a similarly large drop in COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Abbott in June shut down two production lines in Maine and closed a manufacturing plant in Illinois. Around the same time, Quidel shifted production away from COVID-19 tests. Becton Dickinson had also scaled back production in recent months.

Now, with the Delta variant pushing U.S. COVID-19 cases well above 100,000 per day, test makers are working to quickly reverse course, industry executives and state officials told Reuters.

“We’re hiring people and turning on parts of our manufacturing network that were idled or slowed when guidance changed and demand plunged,” Abbott said in a statement.

However, testmakers including Abbott and Becton Dickinson cautioned that there may be supply constraints in the near term.

“With the rise of cases from the Delta variant… there is currently some tightness in supply as manufacturers ramp back up,” said Troy Kirkpatrick, a spokesperson for Becton Dickinson, adding that the company expects inventory levels “will normalize over the next couple of weeks.”

Demand for COVID-19 tests has been largely driven by healthcare providers, employers and schools, he added.