U.S. delivering about 3 million COVID-19 vaccines per day, up 8%: CDC director

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has delivered about 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day on average over the past week, up 8% over the previous 7-day average, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: People wait in a line stretching around the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on midtown Manhattan’s west side, to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the site which has been converted into a mass vaccination center in New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Still, daily U.S. cases of novel coronavirus are averaging 63,000 over the past seven days, up 2.3% from the previous 7-day average, she told reporters at a White House briefing.

