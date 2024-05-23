U.S. FDA advisers back approval for Guardant’s blood-based cancer test

If approved, Shield could become the second blood-based test for CRC screening in the United States after Epigenomics’ Epi proColon, which was approved in 2016.

“The advisory committee’s strong support for the approval of Shield reinforces the crucial role that a blood test option can have in improving CRC screening rates for those at average risk,” Guardant co-CEO AmirAli Talasaz said.

CRC occurs in about 150,000 patients in the U.S. annually and is the second-leading cause of cancer fatalities in the country with more than 50,000 deaths each year, according to the FDA.