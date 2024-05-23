https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Becton-Dickinsons-combination-test-for-COVID-19-gets-FDA-authorization-Reuters-2-12-21.jpeg 246 370 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-24 06:29:482024-05-24 09:43:00U.S. FDA advisers back approval for Guardant’s blood-based cancer test
U.S. FDA advisers back approval for Guardant’s blood-based cancer test
Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday recommended for the approval of Guardant Health’s (GH.O), opens new tab blood test to detect a cancer that begins in the colon or rectum.
The panel voted seven-to-two in favor of benefits outweighing risks when using the test called Shield for colorectal cancer (CRC).
The FDA is expected to decide whether it would approve Shield later this year, Guardant Health said.