U.S. FDA advisers back approval for Guardant’s blood-based cancer test

FDA

U.S. FDA advisers back approval for Guardant’s blood-based cancer test

Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday recommended for the approval of Guardant Health’s (GH.O), opens new tab blood test to detect a cancer that begins in the colon or rectum.
 
The panel voted seven-to-two in favor of benefits outweighing risks when using the test called Shield for colorectal cancer (CRC).
 
The FDA is expected to decide whether it would approve Shield later this year, Guardant Health said.
 

If approved, Shield could become the second blood-based test for CRC screening in the United States after Epigenomics’ Epi proColon, which was approved in 2016.
 
“The advisory committee’s strong support for the approval of Shield reinforces the crucial role that a blood test option can have in improving CRC screening rates for those at average risk,” Guardant co-CEO AmirAli Talasaz said.
 
CRC occurs in about 150,000 patients in the U.S. annually and is the second-leading cause of cancer fatalities in the country with more than 50,000 deaths each year, according to the FDA.
 
Currently, colonoscopy is considered the gold standard test for colon cancer, but adherence to it is low because it is invasive. Other tests include feces-related tests, such as Exact Sciences’ (EXAS.O), opens new tab Cologuard, but blood-based tests are considered more convenient.
 

 

/by
You might also like
FDASarepta surges after FDA panel backs Duchenne gene therapy
PfizerUS FDA approves Pfizer’s blood cancer therapy
FDABilly Dunn’s Prothena board position reignites ethical debate
Pfizer, BioNTech logoPfizer and BioNTech Submit Application to U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine
FDAUS FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer
FDAFDA adcomm sides with Vertex, CRISPR on safety testing for SCD gene therapy
Axsome’s Phase III Results Show Significant Improvement in Depression
FDAU.S. FDA advisers recommend change to COVID vaccine composition for fall
HPV vaccine provides real benefits for men, analysis showsNovo Nordisk’s semaglutide cuts death risk in diabetics with CKD in Phase...
PharmaLive