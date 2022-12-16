U.S. FDA advisers to weigh on updating initial COVID vaccine doses

FDA

U.S. FDA advisers to weigh on updating initial COVID vaccine doses

Dec 16 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it planned to hold a meeting of outside experts on Jan. 26 to discuss whether and how the composition for initial doses of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines should be modified.

The agency’s advisers are also expected to weigh in on whether the composition and schedule for booster doses should also be adjusted.

Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency’s emergency task force had concluded that bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, which target the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Omicron sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 make up 70% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC
Money, growth Healthcare Agency Roundtable 2022: Uncertainties of 2023: Looming recession, inflation, and reduced investment
Soumya Swaminathan WHO chief scientist departs ahead of broader shake-up
FDAReuters FDA approves first-ever ADC​​​​​​​ in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer
warning sign ATP danger signal mechanism could lead to new vaccines and allergy therapies
Avigan Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug
FDA FDA Authorizes Pharmacists to Prescribe Paxlovid with Specific Limits
J&J's cancer drug sales help weather hit from stronger dollar