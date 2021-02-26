U.S. FDA advisory panel votes in favor of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday voted in favor of authorizing Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, bringing it an important step closer to a U.S. rollout.

The FDA is likely to authorize the one-shot vaccine within a day or so after receiving the recommendation of the panel, making it the third available in the United States.

