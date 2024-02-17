https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/NetScientifics-unit-signs-deal-to-sell-AstraZenecas-COVID-19-test-Reuters-6-7-21.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-02-16 23:00:522024-02-19 07:43:39U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso-chemo combo
U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso-chemo combo
Feb 16 (Reuters) – A combination of AstraZeneca’s(AZN.L) blockbuster cancer drug Tagrisso with chemotherapy to treat a type of lung cancer has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company said in a statement on Friday.
The drug would be used to treat adults with a type of advanced lung cancer, AstraZeneca said, adding that the FDA’s approval was based on trials which extended median progression-free survival (PFS) by nearly nine months.
The term PFS refers to how long a patient lives without the disease getting worse after treatment.
The Phase 3 trials, called FLAURA2, showed that when adding chemotherapy to Tagrisso, the risk of disease progression or death was reduced by 38% when compared to Tagrisso alone.
The approval from the regulator comes after it had granted the drug priority review in October.
Lung cancer drug Tagrisso’s sales grew 9% in 2023, it is currently approved as monotherapy in more than 100 countries including in the U.S., European Union, China and Japan.
Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru
Source: Reuters