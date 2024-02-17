U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso-chemo combo

Feb 16 (Reuters) – A combination of AstraZeneca’s(AZN.L) blockbuster cancer drug Tagrisso with chemotherapy to treat a type of lung cancer has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company said in a statement on Friday.
 
The drug would be used to treat adults with a type of advanced lung cancer, AstraZeneca said, adding that the FDA’s approval was based on trials which extended median progression-free survival (PFS) by nearly nine months.
 
The term PFS refers to how long a patient lives without the disease getting worse after treatment.
The Phase 3 trials, called FLAURA2, showed that when adding chemotherapy to Tagrisso, the risk of disease progression or death was reduced by 38% when compared to Tagrisso alone.
 
The approval from the regulator comes after it had granted the drug priority review in October.
 
Lung cancer drug Tagrisso’s sales grew 9% in 2023, it is currently approved as monotherapy in more than 100 countries including in the U.S., European Union, China and Japan.

Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru

Source: Reuters

