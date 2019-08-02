Ad Header

U.S. FDA approves Daiichi Sankyo’s treatment for rare joint tumor

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, August 2nd, 2019

 

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd’s treatment for adult patients with a type of rare, non-cancerous tumor affecting joints and limbs.

The label for the treatment, Turalio, includes a boxed warning flagging the risk of serious and potentially fatal liver injury.

