U.S. FDA approves Daiichi Sankyo’s treatment for rare joint tumor
(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd’s treatment for adult patients with a type of rare, non-cancerous tumor affecting joints and limbs.
The label for the treatment, Turalio, includes a boxed warning flagging the risk of serious and potentially fatal liver injury.
