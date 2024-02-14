U.S. FDA approves first treatment for severe frostbite

Feb 14 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) unit Actelion Pharmaceuticals’ injection, making it the first-ever treatment to treat severe frostbite in adults.

The treatment, which will help reduce the risk of amputation, will be sold under the brand name Aurlumyn.

The company did not immediately respond to a request on details on pricing and availability.

Iloprost, the active ingredient in Aurlumyn, opens blood vessels and prevents clotting. It was originally approved in 2004 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.