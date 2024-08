U.S. FDA approves J&J’s chemotherapy-free treatment for lung cancer

The approval allows the use of J&J’s cancer drug, Rybrevant, in combination with an older drug, lazertinib, as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with a mutated form of a gene called EGFR.

Aug 20 (Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator on Tuesday approved Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) chemotherapy-free combination treatment for a type of non-small cell lung cancer, giving patients access to a therapy that could replace the current standard of care.