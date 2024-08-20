U.S. FDA approves J&J’s chemotherapy-free treatment for lung cancer

By Bhanvi Sa and Christy Santhosh Bhanvi Sa ti jaChristy Santhosh

The approval allows the use of J&J’s cancer drug, Rybrevant, in combination with an older drug, lazertinib, as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with a mutated form of a gene called EGFR. Aug 20 (Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator on Tuesday approved Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) chemotherapy-free combination treatment for a type of non-small cell lung cancer, giving patients access to a therapy that could replace the current standard of care.

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, and the EGFR mutation occurs in 10-15% of the cases in the United States, according to data from the American Lung Association. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision is based on data from a late-stage study, in which J&J’s Rybrevant combination increased the time patients lived without their disease worsening, compared with AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) blockbuster drug, Tagrisso.

Tagrisso is commonly used as a front-line treatment for NSCLC patients, followed by chemotherapy.