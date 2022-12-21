U.S. FDA approves Roche’s COVID-19 antibody

Roche

U.S. FDA approves Roche’s COVID-19 antibody

Dec 21 (Reuters) – Roche Holding AG (ROG.S) said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its monoclonal antibody for treating COVID-19 in hospitalized adult patients.

The intravenous anti-inflammatory drug, Actemra, is a monoclonal antibody that reduces inflammation and was approved in 2010 to treat rheumatoid arthritis. It is the first FDA-approved monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19, Roche said.

The FDA authorized the emergency use of Actemra last year June to treat severe cases of COVID.

In November, the regulator pulled authorization for Eli Lilly and Co’s (LLY.N) COVID monoclonal antibody treatment, bebtelovimab, saying it was not fighting the dominant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants of Omicron as expected.

The subvariants accounted for around 69% of the cases in the United States, per government data last week.

Roche said on Wednesday the drug was approved for COVID patients receiving certain steroids and who require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or life support equipment extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Biopharma Report 2022: Brand values surge
Gilead Revenue drop for Gilead's COVID-19 antiviral indicative of waning pandemic returns
Sputnik, COVID vaccine, Argentina GAVI CEO says 'tough' time to end COVID-19 emergency
Dupixent FDA approves Dupixent as first biologic medicine for children aged 6 months to 5 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
New study: COVID-19 may cause or accelerate neurological diseases
GlaxoSmithKline, GSK GSK to stop selling blood cancer drug Blenrep in United States
FDAReuters U.S. FDA staff flags unclear benefits of Ardelyx's kidney disease drug
Q&A with Propel Health CEO Mark Fleischer