U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals’ heart failure therapy

Oct 10 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved ScPharmaceuticals Inc’s (SCPH.O) therapy to treat congestion of heart due to fluid overload among patients with heart failure.

The approval marks the end of a long path to the market for the therapy, Furoscix, after the regulator rejected it twice.

The drug is delivered via an on-body infusor. Heart failure is a long-term condition in which the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs all the time.