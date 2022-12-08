U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna, Pfizer updated COVID boosters for 6 months old

,
FDA

U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna, Pfizer updated COVID boosters for 6 months old

Dec 8 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N) and its partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) for children as young as 6 months of age.

The amended authorizations allow use of Moderna’s bivalent shot in children 6 months through 5 years of age, while the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine can be given to those aged 6 months through 4 years.

Pfizer’s shot can be administered as the third shot for those eligible and have not completed their primary vaccination series, the agency added.

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
FDA Seagen caps busy week with FDA nod in pediatric Hodgkin lymphoma
COVAX Factbox: Vaccines delivered under COVAX sharing scheme for poorer countries
U.S. to propose rule to limit nicotine levels in cigarettes
Kintara Therapeutics Logo Kintara Therapeutics Granted Fast Track Designation from FDA for REM-001 for Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer
Pfizer Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 bln to expand European manufacturing
FDA sets hearing date for Covis' beleaguered preterm birth drug
Biogen Biogen says ALS drug shows clinical benefit in new data analysis
Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC