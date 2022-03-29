U.S. FDA considering additional round of boosters in the fall – official

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will weigh the benefits of authorizing a round of boosters of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a broader population in the fall, a top official said on Tuesday.

The agency authorized on Tuesday a second booster dose of either vaccine for older and immunocompromised people.

“It would not be surprising if there is a potential need … for an additional booster in the fall along with a more general booster campaign if that takes place, said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The agency did not wait for variant-specific booster data before making its decision because the needed quantities would not be available for months, he said.

