U.S. FDA declines to approve expanded use of Acadia’s antipsychotic drug

Aug 4 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve expanded use of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ACAD.O) antipsychotic drug for treating psychosis related to Alzheimer’s disease, the company said on Thursday.

The health regulator concluded there were limitations in the interpretability of Acadia’s antipsychotic drug study and an additional study would be required, according to the company.

The U.S. regulator’s decision comes roughly a month after its panel of outside advisors voted 9-3 that available data does not support conclusion that the drug, pimavanserin, was effective for treatment of hallucinations and delusions in Alzheimer’s disease.