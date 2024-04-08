U.S. FDA declines to approve Supernus’ Parkinson’s combination again

U.S. FDA declines to approve Supernus’ Parkinson’s combination again

April 8 (Reuters) – Supernus Pharmaceuticals said on Monday the U.S. FDA declined to approve its drug-device combination to treat movement-related symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, sending its shares down 9% in early trade.

This is the second time the regulator has refused to approve, dealing a blow to the company’s years-long effort to market its pump-based treatment.
 
The FDA has flagged two areas that require additional review and said Supernus’ application was not ready for approval in its present form, the company said.
 
The regulator in 2022 refused to approve the product, citing the need for information related to labeling, product quality and manufacturing, device performance and risk analysis. It did not request additional efficacy and safety studies.
 

