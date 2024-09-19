U.S. FDA declines to approve Vanda’s stomach paralysis drug

Sept 19 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ (VNDA.O) drug to treat stomach paralysis symptoms, the company said on Thursday.

Shares of the company fell about 14% to $4.26 in premarket trading.

Vanda was seeking the health regulator’s nod for the drug tradipitant to treat gastroparesis, a condition characterized by delayed gastric emptying.

The disease is associated with symptoms such as severe nausea, vomiting, and difficulty finishing a normal meal.