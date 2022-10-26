U.S. FDA delays panel meet on Perrigo’s OTC birth control pill

Oct 26 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed a meeting of its advisory panel to discuss Perrigo Co. Plc’s (PRGO.N) over-the-counter (OTC) contraceptive, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The meeting, scheduled for Nov. 18, was delayed to review additional information, and no new date has yet been set, in a setback for what was expected to be the first approved daily OTC birth control pill in the United States.

Contraceptives have been in focus since abortion rights were sharply curtailed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision about four months ago to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

The health regulator had also extended the decision date for a possible approval decision by 90 days, Perrigo said.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request seeking more information.

The drug, Opill, has been used with a prescription since its approval in 1973.

