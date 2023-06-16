U.S. FDA extends review for GSK-owned Sierra’s blood cancer therapy

,
GSK logo

U.S. FDA extends review for GSK-owned Sierra’s blood cancer therapy

June 16 (Reuters) – GSK Plc (GSK.L) said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period by three months for a drug the British drugmaker gained through its $1.9 billion buyout of Sierra Oncology last year.

The regulator delayed its decision to review additional data and is now expected to decide on the drug, momelotinib, by Sept. 16.

The drug was developed to treat anemia in patients with a type of bone marrow cancer.

GSK inked the Sierra deal last year in an effort to beef up its pipeline to fend of pressure from activist shareholder Elliott.

Reporting by Eva Mathews, Bhanvi Satija and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

/by
You might also like
U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause abortion
FDA U.S. FDA approves TG Therapeutics' multiple sclerosis drug; shares surge
Moderna, COVID-19 vaccine Moderna booster candidate shows strong response against Omicron subvariants
Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goals in U.S. trial
U.S. government to buy 1.5M more Novavax COVID vaccine doses
halt CytoDyn yanks BLA submission for leronlimab in HIV, blames CRO
FDA delays decision on BeiGene's cancer drug on China COVID curbs
FDA FDA approves Keytruda/Padcev combo in advanced urothelial cancer