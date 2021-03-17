https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/U.S.-FDA-extends-review-period-for-expanded-use-of-Abbvies-arthritis-drug-Reuters-3-17-21.jpeg 246 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2021-03-17 09:43:532021-03-17 10:37:26U.S. FDA extends review period for expanded use of AbbVie's arthritis drug
U.S. FDA extends review period for expanded use of Abbvie’s arthritis drug
Abbvie Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period for expanded use of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Rinvoq by three months, citing the need for more time to assess the drug’s benefit-risk profile.
Shares of the drugmaker fell 7.04% to $103.8 in early trading.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-abbvie-fda/u-s-fda-extends-review-period-for-expanded-use-of-abbvies-arthritis-drug-idUSKBN2B91S6