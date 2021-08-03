U.S. FDA gives priority review to Roche’s Tecentriq lung cancer drug

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) – The United States Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has granted a priority review for Roche’s (ROG.S) Tecentriq treatment for people suffering with early, non-small-cell lung cancer, the Swiss company said on Tuesday.

The FDA is due to decide on approval by Dec. 1 for the use of Tecentriq as an adjuvant treatment, where a substance is used to increase the efficacy or potency of certain drugs, Roche said.

