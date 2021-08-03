https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Becton-Dickinsons-combination-test-for-COVID-19-gets-FDA-authorization-Reuters-2-12-21.jpeg 246 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2021-08-03 01:26:292021-08-03 04:02:44U.S. FDA gives priority review to Roche's Tecentriq lung cancer drug
U.S. FDA gives priority review to Roche’s Tecentriq lung cancer drug
August 3, 2021; 1:23 AM EDT
ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) – The United States Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has granted a priority review for Roche’s (ROG.S) Tecentriq treatment for people suffering with early, non-small-cell lung cancer, the Swiss company said on Tuesday.
The FDA is due to decide on approval by Dec. 1 for the use of Tecentriq as an adjuvant treatment, where a substance is used to increase the efficacy or potency of certain drugs, Roche said.
