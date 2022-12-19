U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird’s sickle cell disease therapy

FDA

U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird’s sickle cell disease therapy

Dec 19 (Reuters) – Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE.O) said on Monday that the U.S. health regulator had lifted a partial clinical hold on studies for its gene therapy to treat blood disorder sickle cell disease.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision ends a year-long halt on future studies and a pause in enrollment for ongoing studies of lovo-cel after one case of persistent anemia in a patient.

The move also signals a more favorable regulatory environment for cell and gene therapies after a spate of clinical holds by the regulator in the last few years, said SVB Securities analyst Mani Foroohar.

Bluebird said its investigation showed that patients with persistent anemia had a genetic trait called the alpha-thalassemia trait. Such patients would be excluded from future studies of the drug.

Sickle cell disease leads to a shortage of healthy blood cells due to the sickle-shape instead of the round shape of red blood cells, and can cause complications such as infection, acute chest syndrome and stroke.

Bluebird is developing the drug as a potential one-time treatment for the disorder, which affects an estimated 100,000 people in the United States.

The therapy works by adding a gene to a patient’s blood stem cells that can help the body produce anti-sickling hemoglobin.

The company, which flagged going concern doubts earlier this year, is working to resume enrollment and treatment of patients aged between 2 and 17.

Reporting by Aditya Samal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
BioMarin FDA cancels adcomm meeting on BioMarin's hemophilia A gene therapy
Precision, Novartis ink deal to develop potential sickle cell cure
BioMarin FDA adcomm to meet on BioMarin's hemophilia A gene therapy
Vaccine trials on Sudan Ebola strain to start in weeks - WHO chief
Astellas Celebrates the Opening of Its New Large-Scale Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
Stacy Lindborg, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics BrainStorm’s ALS drug heads to the FDA with correction to Phase III analyses
Monkeypox British scientists behind key COVID trial launch study to test monkeypox treatment
FDA Bluebird Bio's gene therapy for neurological disorder gets FDA panel backing