U.S. FDA pushes ahead with move to ban menthol cigarettes

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued a long-awaited proposal to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, a major victory for anti-smoking advocates but one that could face stiff opposition from Big Tobacco.

The Biden administration’s historic proposal, which comes a year after the agency announced the plan, still needs to be finalized and can take years to implement.

For decades, menthol cigarettes have been in the crosshairs of anti-smoking groups who have argued that they contribute to disproportionate health burdens on Black communities and play a role in luring young people into smoking.

Menthol cigarettes, banned in many states including California and Massachusetts, account for more than a third of the industry’s overall market share in the United States, even as overall smoking rates have been declining in the country.

“Today is a huge win for equity, justice, and public health concerns,” Derrick Johnson, president of NAACP, the largest U.S. civil rights organization, said in a statement.