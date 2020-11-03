https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/U.S.-FDA-meeting-on-COVID-19-vaccines-to-discuss-criteria-for-emergency-nod-Reuters-10-20-20.jpeg 246 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-11-03 14:41:322020-11-03 17:33:49U.S. FDA warns about false positive results from Covid-19 antigen tests
U.S. FDA warns about false positive results from COVID-19 antigen tests
(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it is alerting clinical laboratory staff and healthcare providers that false positive results can occur with COVID-19 antigen tests.
The decision was made following reports of false positive results associated with the tests used in nursing homes. [bit.ly/389ohyw]
The U.S. agency said false positive results may occur when users do not follow the instructions for the use of antigen tests for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-fda-test/u-s-fda-warns-about-false-positive-results-from-covid-19-antigen-tests-idUSKBN27J2K6