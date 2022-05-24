U.S. FTC launches inquiry into infant formula crisis

(Reuters) – The Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has launched an inquiry into the ongoing shortage for infant formula.

The inquiry comes in the wake of a product recall by top baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) and the closing of its manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan during a probe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that has created one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history for U.S. families.

