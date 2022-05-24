U.S. FTC launches inquiry into infant formula crisis

May 24, 2022; 3:38 PM EDT

(Reuters) – The Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has launched an inquiry into the ongoing shortage for infant formula.

Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula at a CVS store in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

The inquiry comes in the wake of a product recall by top baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) and the closing of its manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan during a probe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that has created one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history for U.S. families.

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

 

