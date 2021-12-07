U.S. FTC settles with Vyera over Daraprim, Shkreli trial still on

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and seven states on Tuesday settled claims accusing Vyera Pharmaceuticals of trying to block generic versions of its life-saving drug Daraprim, but are preparing for a Dec. 14 trial against accused mastermind Martin Shkreli.

Tuesday’s settlement, worth up to $40 million, addressed claims in a Jan. 2020 lawsuit that Shkreli and co-defendant Kevin Mulleady launched Vyera with a goal of buying an important drug, raising the price, and using illegal anticompetitive strategies to thwart cheaper generics.

Vyera, then Turing Pharmaceuticals, allegedly protected its dominance of Daraprim by ensuring that generic drugmakers could not obtain samples for cheaper versions, and kept potential rivals from buying a key ingredient.

Shkreli gained notoriety in 2015 when he boosted the price of Daraprim overnight to $750 from $17.50 per tablet.

Daraprim is used to treat toxoplasmosis, a common parasitic infection that threatens people with weakened immune systems.

The settlement calls for Vyera to pay $10 million upfront plus up to $30 million over 10 years, and halt anticompetitive practices.