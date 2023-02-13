U.S. government to buy 1.5M more Novavax COVID vaccine doses

Feb 13 (Reuters) – The U.S. government has agreed to buy 1.5 million more doses of Novavax Inc. (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine, the company said on Monday, adding that the modified agreement includes funds for development of an updated vaccine by fall this year.

Sales of the company’s vaccine have been hurt by a global supply glut and waning demand, with Novavax cutting its full-year revenue forecast for the shots twice last year.

The protein-based vaccine was expected to convince those skpetical of the new mRNA-based vaccines against the virus from rivals such as Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O).

The deal comes even as the United States plans to end its COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, nearly three years after it imposed sweeping measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Novavax did not provide financial details of the contract.