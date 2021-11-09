U.S. government to buy $1 billion more worth of Merck’s COVID-19 pill

(Reuters) – The U.S. government will buy another $1 billion worth of the COVID-19 pill made by Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the companies said on Tuesday.

The government in June agreed to buy 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir for $1.2 billion and is now exercising options to buy 1.4 million more.

That brings the total secured courses to 3.1 million and worth $2.2 billion. Merck said the government has the right to buy 2 million more courses as part of the contract. read more

The drug has been closely watched since data last month showed that when given early in the illness it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19. read more

“Molnupiravir, if authorized, will be among the vaccines and medicines available to fight COVID-19 as part of our collective efforts to bring this pandemic to an end,” said Frank Clyburn, president of Merck’s human health business.

With limited options to treat people with COVID-19, the U.S government has also secured millions of doses of Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) rival antiviral drug, which last week was shown to cut by 89% the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of severe disease. read more