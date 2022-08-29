U.S. govt to provide $11M for production of monkeypox vaccine

U.S. govt to provide $11M for production of monkeypox vaccine

Aug 29 (Reuters) – The U.S. government said on Monday it would provide about $11 million to support the packaging of Bavarian Nordic’s (BAVA.CO) Jynneos monkeypox vaccine at a U.S.-based manufacturer’s facility.

The Danish company, which is the maker of the only approved monkeypox vaccine, had earlier this month signed up Michigan-based Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing to package the two-dose shot. read more

The production is expected to begin later this year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said, adding that the funding will help the manufacturer recruit more staff and buy additional equipment.

The delivery of the total 5.5 million doses is spread across this year and the next.

More than 207,000 doses of Jynneos vaccine have been given in the country as of Aug. 23, but very few people have received the second shot needed for full protection, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said last week. read more

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

