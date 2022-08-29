U.S. govt to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week

,
COVID-19 test

U.S. govt to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week

Aug 29 (Reuters) – Starting next week, Americans will not be able to order free at-home COVID tests from a website set up by the U.S. government due to limited supply.

The COVIDTests.gov website, set up amid the Omicron variant surge, helped U.S. households secure COVID tests at no cost.

President Joe Biden in January pledged to procure 1 billion free tests for Americans, including 500 million available through the website.

However, ordering through the program will be suspended on Sept. 2.

According to a notification on the website, the decision was made as “Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.”

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants
Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues
Davos booster for $18 billion fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria
U.S. monkeypox cases may be peaking, experts say
U.S. says pharmacies must fill reproductive health prescriptions
Potential third U.S. case of monkeypox detected, but officials not sounding alarm
Novavax sinks after halving sales forecast on low vaccine demand, supply glut
U.S. adds 2.5 million Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine doses, expects more in July