U.S. health agency shortens quarantine recommendations following coronavirus exposure

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said it was recommending shorter self-quarantine periods after potential exposure to the coronavirus of seven days with a negative test and 10 days without a test.

Health authorities currently call for a 14-day quarantine after close contact with a person who has COVID-19 in order to curb the transmission of the virus.

The CDC still recommends the 14-day quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19, calling the shorter options alternatives it hopes will increase compliance, CDC officials told reporters on a conference call.

The CDC updated its definition of what constitutes close contact in October to include direct physical contact, sharing food utensils, or exposure of 15 minutes spent six feet (1.83 m)or closer to an infected person.

Reporting by Manas Mishra and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru and Carl O’ Donnell in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-cdc/u-s-health-agency-shortens-quarantine-recommendations-following-coronavirus-exposure-idUSKBN28C2LR