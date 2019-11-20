U.S. health regulators drop plan to sharply cut nicotine in cigarettes: Bloomberg
(Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has shelved a proposal to drastically cut the level of nicotine in cigarettes, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing a regulatory document.The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has shelved a proposal to drastically cut the level of nicotine in cigarettes, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing a regulatory document.
Shares of tobacco giants Altria Group Inc and Philip Morris International rose on the report here
The U.S. government proposed cutting nicotine in cigarettes to “non-addictive” levels in 2017 in a regulatory shift that was designed to move smokers toward potentially less harmful e-cigarettes.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which comes under the Department of Health and Human Services, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
Ad Right Top
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
October 2019 Focus: Top 50 Company Profiles & Financials, Outcomes Creativity Index, and more!