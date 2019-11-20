Ad Header

U.S. health regulators drop plan to sharply cut nicotine in cigarettes: Bloomberg

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Wednesday, November 20th, 2019

 

(Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has shelved a proposal to drastically cut the level of nicotine in cigarettes, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing a regulatory document.

Shares of tobacco giants Altria Group Inc and Philip Morris International rose on the report here

The U.S. government proposed cutting nicotine in cigarettes to “non-addictive” levels in 2017 in a regulatory shift that was designed to move smokers toward potentially less harmful e-cigarettes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which comes under the Department of Health and Human Services, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

 

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

 
 
Reuters source:
 
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-tobacco/u-s-health-regulators-drop-plan-to-sharply-cut-nicotine-in-cigarettes-bloomberg-idUSKBN1XU2AT

