U.S. judge throws out Maryland bid to protect Obamacare law
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Friday threw out the state of Maryland’s bid to protect the healthcare law known as Obamacare in a ruling that also sidestepped a decision on whether President Donald Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general was lawful.
In a win for the Republican president, Baltimore-based U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander said Maryland had failed to show that the Trump administration is likely to terminate enforcement of the 2010 law, officially called the Affordable Care Act. The claim made by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat, “consists of little more than supposition and conjecture about President Trump’s possible actions,” Hollander wrote.
Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-court-obamacare/u-s-judge-throws-out-maryland-bid-to-protect-obamacare-law-idUSL1N1ZW1D8
Ad Right Top
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
December 2018 Focus: Healthcare Agency Roundtable, Mobile Marketing, and more!