https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/U.S.-Veterans-Health-Administration-turns-down-Biogen-Alzheimers-drug-Reuters-8-11-21.jpg 419 800 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2022-01-11 22:51:002022-01-12 07:04:25U.S. Medicare program plans to cover Biogen's Aduhelm, with some conditions
U.S. Medicare program plans to cover Biogen’s Aduhelm, with some conditions
January 11, 2022; 4:46 PM EST
(Reuters) – The U.S. government’s Medicare program on Tuesday said it plans to cover Alzheimer’s treatments including Biogen Inc’s (BIIB.O) Aduhelm, with some conditions.
The agency said that it plans to provide coverage for the drug only if they are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials.
Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Devika Syamnath
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-medicare-program-plans-cover-biogens-aduhelm-with-some-conditions-2022-01-11